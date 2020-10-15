Bank of America Corp DE Has $789,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Teekay Tankers worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 271.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

