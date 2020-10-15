Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 358,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Baytex Energy by 153.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Baytex Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baytex Energy by 77.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.73.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Baytex Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

