Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,111 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Southern First Bancshares worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

