Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,789 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1life Healthcare were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,253 shares of company stock worth $25,685,885 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

