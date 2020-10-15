Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after buying an additional 279,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,813,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 628.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.30.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $234.96 on Thursday. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.