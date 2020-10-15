Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 33.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 967,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

