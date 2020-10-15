Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 217,975 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.76% of Recro Pharma worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.