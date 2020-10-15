Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 129.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $837.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

