Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $137.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

