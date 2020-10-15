Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

