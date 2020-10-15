Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

