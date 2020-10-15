Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

