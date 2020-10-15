Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,585 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.61% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

