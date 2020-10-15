Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 68,914 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $4,660,055. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $200.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

