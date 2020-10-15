Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,513 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Premier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Premier by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Premier by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

