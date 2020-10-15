Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $229.43 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.