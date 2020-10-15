Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 14,710 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.14% of Mistras Group worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MG opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

