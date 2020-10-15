Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,939 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

RFP opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.16. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RFP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

