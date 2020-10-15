Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.80% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.