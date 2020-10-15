Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

