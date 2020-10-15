Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day moving average is $237.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

