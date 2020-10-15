Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 994 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 187.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. BofA Securities lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.29. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

