Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

CFG opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

