Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,131,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.