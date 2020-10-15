Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI opened at $56.49 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.