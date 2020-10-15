Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 18,787 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENS stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $704.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

