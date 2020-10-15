Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 153,906 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 238,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

