Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

