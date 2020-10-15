Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $0.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $471.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

