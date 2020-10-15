Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $43.67

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

