Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $114.45

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 641,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $114.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

