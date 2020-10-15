Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $55.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,990,727 shares of company stock worth $448,424,951 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,320.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

