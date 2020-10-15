Analysts Set MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Target Price at $10.40

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.