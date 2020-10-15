Brokerages Set Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$24.71

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE CAE opened at C$21.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.15. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$524.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8704108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

