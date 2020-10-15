Analysts Set Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $8.58

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.46 on Monday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

