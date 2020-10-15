Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives $43.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 217,975 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 217,975 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report