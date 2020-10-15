Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives $43.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

