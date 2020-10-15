Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $100.87

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

