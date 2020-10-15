Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

CPRT stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $118.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Copart by 60.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

