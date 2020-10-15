Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $132,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

