-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Audioeye posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Audioeye by 76.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Audioeye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEYE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

