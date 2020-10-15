State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,410 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 106.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 580.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 198,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 214.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 191.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 179,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. Research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

