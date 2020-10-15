State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 142.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,613 shares of company stock worth $30,773,232. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.