State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 356 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,499 shares of company stock worth $10,956,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

