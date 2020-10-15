State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,726 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,643,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.