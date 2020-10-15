Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 35.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $170.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

