Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

