State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

