State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 520 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MSTR opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $176.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

