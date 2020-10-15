State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,118 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

