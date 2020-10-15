Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 30,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

